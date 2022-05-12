Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines market was valued at 6577 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8456.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Umbilicals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines include Aker Solutions, Technip, FMC Technologies, Prysmian Group, Vallourec, Nexans, JDR and Oceaneering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Umbilicals

Risers and Flowlines

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aker Solutions

Technip

FMC Technologies

Prysmian Group

Vallourec

Nexans

JDR

Oceaneering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

