Indium Bromide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Indium bromide (indium tribromide), chemical formula InBr3, is an inorganic compound composed of indium and bromine. It is a Lewis acid used in organic synthesis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indium Bromide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Indium Bromide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Indium Bromide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Indium Bromide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indium Bromide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Indium Bromide include DAOGE BIOPHARMA, Aaron Chemicals LLC, Angene Chemical, Achemica, Ambeed, LabNetwork, THE BioTek, LEAPCHEM and MolPort, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Indium Bromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indium Bromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Indium Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Crystals
- Powder
Global Indium Bromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Indium Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- Solar Battery
- Other
Global Indium Bromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Indium Bromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Indium Bromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Indium Bromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Indium Bromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Indium Bromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DAOGE BIOPHARMA
- Aaron Chemicals LLC
- Angene Chemical
- Achemica
- Ambeed
- LabNetwork
- THE BioTek
- LEAPCHEM
- MolPort
- labseeker
- Smolecule
- BLD Pharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indium Bromide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indium Bromide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indium Bromide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indium Bromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indium Bromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indium Bromide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indium Bromide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indium Bromide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indium Bromide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indium Bromide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indium Bromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indium Bromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indium Bromide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indium Bromide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indium Bromide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indium Bromide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Indium Bromide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Crystals
4.1.3 Powder
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Indium(I) Bromide Industry Report for Global and China