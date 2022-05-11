Big Data-As-A-Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Big Data-As-A-Service in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Big Data-As-A-Service market was valued at 19030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Big Data-As-A-Service include Amazon Web Services(US), EMC Corporation(US), Google(US), Hewlett-Packard Company(US), IBM Corporation(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), Oracle Corporation(US), SAP SE(Germany) and SAS Institute Inc.(US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Big Data-As-A-Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)
- Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
- Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Big Data-As-A-Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Big Data-As-A-Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amazon Web Services(US)
- EMC Corporation(US)
- Google(US)
- Hewlett-Packard Company(US)
- IBM Corporation(US)
- Microsoft Corporation(US)
- Oracle Corporation(US)
- SAP SE(Germany)
- SAS Institute Inc.(US)
- Teradata Corporation(US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Big Data-As-A-Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Big Data-As-A-Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Big Data-As-A-Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Big Data-As-A-Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
