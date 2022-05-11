Big Data-As-A-Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Big Data-As-A-Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Big Data-As-A-Service market was valued at 19030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Big Data-As-A-Service include Amazon Web Services(US), EMC Corporation(US), Google(US), Hewlett-Packard Company(US), IBM Corporation(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), Oracle Corporation(US), SAP SE(Germany) and SAS Institute Inc.(US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Big Data-As-A-Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Big Data-As-A-Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Big Data-As-A-Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Web Services(US)

EMC Corporation(US)

Google(US)

Hewlett-Packard Company(US)

IBM Corporation(US)

Microsoft Corporation(US)

Oracle Corporation(US)

SAP SE(Germany)

SAS Institute Inc.(US)

Teradata Corporation(US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Big Data-As-A-Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Big Data-As-A-Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Big Data-As-A-Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Big Data-As-A-Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Big Data-As-A-Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

