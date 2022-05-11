Aggregates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aggregates in global, including the following market information:

Global Aggregates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aggregates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aggregates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aggregates market was valued at 392370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 500580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crushed Stone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aggregates include Heidelberg Cement, Martin Marietta Materials, LSR Group, Lafarge Holcim, CEMEX, Vulcan Materials Company, CRH, EUROCEMENT Group and ADELAIDE BRIGHTON. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aggregates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aggregates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crushed Stone

Sand

Gravel

Others

Global Aggregates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Aggregates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aggregates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aggregates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aggregates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aggregates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heidelberg Cement

Martin Marietta Materials

LSR Group

Lafarge Holcim

CEMEX

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH

EUROCEMENT Group

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aggregates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aggregates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aggregates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aggregates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aggregates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aggregates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aggregates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aggregates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aggregates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aggregates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aggregates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aggregates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aggregates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aggregates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aggregates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aggregates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aggregates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Crushed Stone

4.1.3 Sand

4.1.4 Gravel

4.1.5 Others

Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition