Renal Biomarker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Renal Biomarker in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Renal Biomarker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Renal Biomarker market was valued at 1003.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1305.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Functional Biomarker Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Renal Biomarker include Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, BioPorto Diagnostics, Astute Medical and Randox Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Renal Biomarker companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Renal Biomarker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renal Biomarker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Functional Biomarker
- Up-Regulated Proteins
- Others
Global Renal Biomarker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renal Biomarker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Labs
- Others
Global Renal Biomarker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Renal Biomarker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Renal Biomarker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Renal Biomarker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott Laboratories
- BioPorto Diagnostics
- Astute Medical
- Randox Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Renal Biomarker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Renal Biomarker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Renal Biomarker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Renal Biomarker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Renal Biomarker Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Renal Biomarker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Renal Biomarker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Renal Biomarker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Renal Biomarker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Renal Biomarker Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renal Biomarker Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Renal Biomarker Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renal Biomarker Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Renal Biomarker Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
