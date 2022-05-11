Optical Transceivers Market Research Report 2022

The global Optical Transceivers market was valued at 5736.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An optical transceiver is also called fiber optic transmitter and receiver. The role of the optical module is photoelectric conversion. The transmitter end takes in and converts the electrical signal into light, after the optical fiber transmission in the fiber cable plant; the receiver end again converts the light signal into electrical signal. Both the receiver and the transmitter ends have their own circuitry and can handle transmissions in both directions.As the technology of Optical Transceivers is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for downstream application is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Optical Transceivers market. The Optical Transceivers market competition will be still intense. II-VI(Finisar) is the leading manufacturer in the global Optical Transceivers market with the market share of about 19%, in terms of revenue, followed by Broadcom(Avago), Lumentum(Oclaro), Sumitomo, Accelink, Fujitsu, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, NeoPhotonics, Source Photonics, Ciena, Molex(Oplink), Huawei, Infinera(Coriant), ACON, ATOP, and ColorChip. These leading 17 companies accounted for nearly 94% of the market share in 2019. Optical transceivers can apply to telecom and datacom with different type: SFP, SFP+, QSFP/QSFP+, XFP and CXP.

By Market Verdors

Finisar

Avago Technologies Limited

Lumentum

Sumitomo

Accelink Technologies

Fujitsu

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

NeoPhotonics

Source Photonics

Ciena

Molex

Huawei

Infinera

ACON

ATOP

ColorChip

By Types:

SFP

SFP+

QSFP/QSFP+

XFP

CXP

By Applications:

Telecom

Datacom

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Optical Transceivers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Optical Transceivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 SFP

1.4.3 SFP+

1.4.4 QSFP/QSFP+

1.4.5 XFP

1.4.6 CXP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Optical Transceivers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Telecom

1.5.3 Datacom

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Optical Transceivers Market

1.8.1 Global Optical Transceivers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Optical Transceivers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Optical Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Optical Transceivers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Optical Transceivers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Optical Transceivers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Optical Transceivers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Optical Transceivers Sales V

