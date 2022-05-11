Digital Temperature Gauge Market Research Report 2022

The global Digital Temperature Gauge market was valued at 453.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Temperature gauges operate on the gas-actuated, bimetal or expansion principle. They can measure temperatures between -200 — +700 ?C.At present, the major companies focus on United States, Europe, APAC. Of the major players of digital temperature gauge, Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) maintain its first place in the ranking in 2019. Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) accounted for 14.08% of the Global digital temperature gauge revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 12.78%, 8.16% and 6.38%, including Ametek, WIKA and Dwyer Instruments.

By Market Verdors:

Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki)

Ametek

WIKA

Dwyer Instruments

Watts Water Technologies

OMEGA Engineering

Omron

Fluke Corporation

Tel-Tru

REOTEMP Instruments

Anderson-Negele

Winters Instruments

Brannan

Hangzhou Hangwen Instruments

Dpstar Group

Acez Instruments

By Types:

Bimetal Temperature Gauge

Gas-Actuated Temperature Gauge

By Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Temperature Gauge Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bimetal Temperature Gauge

1.4.3 Gas-Actuated Temperature Gauge

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market

1.8.1 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Temperature Gauge Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Digital Temperature Gauge Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

