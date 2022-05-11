EVA Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EVA is made by copolymerization of ethylene and acetic acid. Generally, the content of vinyl acetate (VA) is 5%-40%. Compared with polyethylene (PE), EVA has reduced the high content due to the introduction of vinyl acetate monomer in the molecular chain. Crystallinity improves toughness, impact resistance, filler compatibility and heat sealing performance
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global EVA Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global EVA Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five EVA Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global EVA Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular EVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EVA Material include Guoli Science and Tecnology, Exxon Mobil, Curbell Plastics, FOAMTECH, KPCP, HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY, Haiyou New Materials, DuPont and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EVA Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EVA Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EVA Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Regular EVA
- Anti-PID EVA
- White EVA
Global EVA Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EVA Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Shoemaking Industrial
- Photovoltaic Materials
- Electrical Industrial
- Others
Global EVA Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EVA Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EVA Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EVA Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EVA Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies EVA Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Guoli Science and Tecnology
- Exxon Mobil
- Curbell Plastics
- FOAMTECH
- KPCP
- HENGSHUI KAIQINGER TECHNOLOGY
- Haiyou New Materials
- DuPont
- BASF
- EVONIK
- Hanwha Total
- Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical
- TPI Polene
- LG Chemical
- Celanese
- Arkema
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Tosoh
- STR Holdings
- 3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EVA Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EVA Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EVA Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EVA Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EVA Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EVA Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EVA Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EVA Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EVA Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EVA Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EVA Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Material Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Regular EVA
4.1.3 Anti-PID EVA
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/