LC-MS Market Research Report 2022

The global LC-MS market was valued at 177.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS, or alternatively HPLC-MS) is an analytical chemistry technique that combines the physical separation capabilities of liquid chromatography (or HPLC) with the mass analysis capabilities of mass spectrometry (MS). LC-MS is a powerful technique that has very high sensitivity, making it useful in many applications. Its application is oriented towards the separation, general detection and potential identification of chemicals of particular masses in the presence of other chemicals (i.e., in complex mixtures), e.g., natural products from natural-products extracts, and pure substances from mixtures of chemical intermediates. Preparative LC-MS systems can be used for rapid mass-directed purification of specific substances from such mixtures that are important in basic research, and pharmaceutical, agrochemical, food, and other industries.For industry structure analysis, the LC-MS industry is concentrate. The top three producers account for about 67.34% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of LC-MS, also the leader in the whole LC-MS industry. USA occupied 56.46% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively have around 26.82% and 12.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 38.10% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 29.95% of global total. For forecast, the global LC-MS revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 7~12%, and a little higher speed in Europe and China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of LC-MS. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

SCIEX

Bruker

By Types:

Single Quadrupole LC-MS

Triple Quadrupole LC-MS

Ion Trap LC-MS

By Applications:

Academic

Pharma

Food & Environment & Forensic

Clinical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LC-MS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LC-MS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single Quadrupole LC-MS

1.4.3 Triple Quadrupole LC-MS

1.4.4 Ion Trap LC-MS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LC-MS Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Academic

1.5.3 Pharma

1.5.4 Food & Environment & Forensic

1.5.5 Clinical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LC-MS Market

1.8.1 Global LC-MS Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LC-MS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LC-MS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LC-MS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LC-MS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LC-MS Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LC-MS Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LC-MS Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America LC-MS Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

