Agricultural Tractors Market Research Report 2022

The global Agricultural Tractors market was valued at 4217.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Agricultural tractors are extensively used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting.Global agricultural tractors market witnessing decline in sales after booming market in 2017. Major market players are now focusing towards to enter untapped markets and to provide farmers with more economical agriculture tractors. China and India are the two major markets that accounts for more than 50% sales of tractors in global agricultural tractors market. Domestic players of China and India are planning to expand their business globally and to grab the piece of profit from USD 150 billion global tractors and equipment market.

By Market Verdors:

AGCO

CNH

Deere?Company

Kubota

ACE

Captain

Escorts Group

Force Motors

Foton Lovol

Iseki

SDF

Sonalika

VST Tillers

Yanmar

By Types:

Two-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

By Applications:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural Tractors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Two-Wheel Drive

1.4.3 Four-Wheel Drive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Online Retail

1.5.3 Offline Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Agricultural Tractors Market

1.8.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Agricultural Tractors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Tractors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

