UV Light Stabilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Light Stabilizer in global, including the following market information:
- Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five UV Light Stabilizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Light Stabilizer market was valued at 309.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 402.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Benzotriazole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of UV Light Stabilizer include BASF, AkzoNobel, BYK, Valtris, Clariant, Cytec, Mayzo and Lycus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the UV Light Stabilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Benzotriazole
- Aniline Oxalate
- Benzophenone
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Floor Coating
- Automotive Coating
- Furniture Coating
- Other
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies UV Light Stabilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies UV Light Stabilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies UV Light Stabilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies UV Light Stabilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- BYK
- Valtris
- Clariant
- Cytec
- Mayzo
- Lycus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Light Stabilizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Light Stabilizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Light Stabilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Light Stabilizer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Light Stabilizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Light Stabilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Light Stabilizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Light Stabilizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Light Stabilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Light Stabilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Light Stabilizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Light Stabilizer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Light Stabilizer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Light Stabilizer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
