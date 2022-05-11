UV Light Stabilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Light Stabilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five UV Light Stabilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Light Stabilizer market was valued at 309.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 402.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benzotriazole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Light Stabilizer include BASF, AkzoNobel, BYK, Valtris, Clariant, Cytec, Mayzo and Lycus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Light Stabilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benzotriazole

Aniline Oxalate

Benzophenone

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Floor Coating

Automotive Coating

Furniture Coating

Other

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Light Stabilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Light Stabilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Light Stabilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV Light Stabilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

BYK

Valtris

Clariant

Cytec

Mayzo

Lycus

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

