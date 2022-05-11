Train Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Train Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Train Flooring include Altro, Metsä Wood, Forbo Flooring Systems, Swiff-Train Company, Adhetec, Flowcrete UK Ltd, Marvel vinyls, Baultar and J+J Flooring Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Train Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Train Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wooden Flooring
- Vinyl Flooring
- Others
Global Train Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- High Speed Train
- Traditional Train
Global Train Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Train Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Train Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Train Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Train Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Altro
- Metsä Wood
- Forbo Flooring Systems
- Swiff-Train Company
- Adhetec
- Flowcrete UK Ltd
- Marvel vinyls
- Baultar
- J+J Flooring Group
- Hongseong Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Train Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Train Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Train Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Train Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Train Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Train Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Train Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Train Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Train Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Train Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Train Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Train Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Train Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Train Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Train Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Train Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Train Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden Flooring
