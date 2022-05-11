Train Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Train Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Train Flooring include Altro, Metsä Wood, Forbo Flooring Systems, Swiff-Train Company, Adhetec, Flowcrete UK Ltd, Marvel vinyls, Baultar and J+J Flooring Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Train Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Train Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Others

Global Train Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Speed Train

Traditional Train

Global Train Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Train Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Train Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Train Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Train Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Train Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Altro

Metsä Wood

Forbo Flooring Systems

Swiff-Train Company

Adhetec

Flowcrete UK Ltd

Marvel vinyls

Baultar

J+J Flooring Group

Hongseong Industrial

