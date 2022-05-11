AR Smart Glasses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AR Smart Glasses in global, including the following market information:

Global AR Smart Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AR Smart Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AR Smart Glasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global AR Smart Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocular AR Smart Glasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AR Smart Glasses include Sony, Google, Microsoft, Epson, Toshiba, Qualcomm, Recon, Vuzix and APX. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AR Smart Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AR Smart Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocular AR Smart Glasses

Binocular AR Smart Glasses

Binocular Head Hoop AR Smart Glasses

Global AR Smart Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Global AR Smart Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AR Smart Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AR Smart Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AR Smart Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AR Smart Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Google

Microsoft

Epson

Toshiba

Qualcomm

Recon

Vuzix

APX

