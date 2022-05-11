Polyimide (PI) Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyimide (PI) Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide (PI) Material include DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimide (PI) Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide (PI) Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

SABIC

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Evonik

HiPolyking

Honghu Shuangma

Changzhou Sunchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyimide (PI) Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyimide (PI) Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide (PI) Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide (PI) Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Material Companies

