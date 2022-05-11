Audio Drivers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Audio Drivers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Audio Drivers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Audio Drivers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tweeter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Audio Drivers include Edifier, JBL, Logitech, ViewSonic, YAMAHA, NEC, Philips, Terratec and Pioneer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Audio Drivers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Audio Drivers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Audio Drivers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tweeter
- Midrange
- Woofer & Sub-Woofer
- Super Tweeter
- Crossovers
Global Audio Drivers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Audio Drivers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Use
- Commercial Use
Global Audio Drivers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Audio Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Audio Drivers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Audio Drivers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Edifier
- JBL
- Logitech
- ViewSonic
- YAMAHA
- NEC
- Philips
- Terratec
- Pioneer
- BOSE
