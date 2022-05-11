Frozen Food and Snacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Food and Snacks in Global, including the following market information:

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Frozen Food and Snacks market was valued at 254.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 335.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegetables and Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Frozen Food and Snacks include Nestle S.A., General Mills, Tyson Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., NewForrest Fingerfood BV and Nomad Foods Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Frozen Food and Snacks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vegetables and Fruits

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Frozen Desserts, Baked Goods

Confectionary

Others

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets/Groceries

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Frozen Food and Snacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Frozen Food and Snacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle S.A.

General Mills

Tyson Foods

The Kraft Heinz Co.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

NewForrest Fingerfood BV

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Rich Products Corp.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Food and Snacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Frozen Food and Snacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Frozen Food and Snacks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Food and Snacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Frozen Food and Snacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Frozen Food and Snacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Food and Snacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Frozen Food and Snacks Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Food and Snacks Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Food and Snacks Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Food and Snacks Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

