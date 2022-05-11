TAIC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
TAIC (CAS 1025-15-6)
This report contains market size and forecasts of TAIC in global, including the following market information:
Global TAIC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global TAIC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five TAIC companies in 2021 (%)
The global TAIC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of TAIC include Evonik, Shinryo Corporation(Mitsubishi Chemical), Minhe Chemical, Keliren, China Star New Materials and Sanji, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the TAIC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global TAIC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global TAIC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder
- Liquid
Global TAIC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global TAIC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rubber
- Plastics
Global TAIC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global TAIC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies TAIC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies TAIC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies TAIC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies TAIC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Shinryo Corporation(Mitsubishi Chemical)
- Minhe Chemical
- Keliren
- China Star New Materials
- Sanji
