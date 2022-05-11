Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maleic anhydride (MAH) grafted polyolefins offer excellent adhesion to nylon and EVOH, as well as metal, polyolefins, cellulose, polyester, polycarbonate, and glass. Special grades are used as impact modifiers in nylon and polyester.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins in global, including the following market information:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149316/global-maleic-anhydride-grafted-polyolefins-forecast-market-2022-2028-341

The global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins include Eastman, SI Group, Clariant, SK Functional Polymer, ExxonMobil, Westlake Chemical, Dow, Guangzhou Lushan New Materials and Fine Blend, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PP

EVA

Others

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Adhesives

Cable

Home Appliances

Others

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

SI Group

Clariant

SK Functional Polymer

ExxonMobil

Westlake Chemical

Dow

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Fine Blend

Huangshan Banner Technology

Ningbo Materchem

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149316/global-maleic-anhydride-grafted-polyolefins-forecast-market-2022-2028-341

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polyolefins Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/