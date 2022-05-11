Bluetooth Car Speakers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bluetooth Car Speakers in global, including the following market information:
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Bluetooth Car Speakers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bluetooth Car Speakers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bluetooth FM Transmitter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bluetooth Car Speakers include Alpine Electronics, Bang & Olufsen, BOSE, Blaupunkt, Boston, DYNAUDIO, Focal, Harman/Kardon and HiVi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bluetooth Car Speakers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bluetooth FM Transmitter
- Bluetooth Car Phone Speakers
- Other
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bluetooth Car Speakers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bluetooth Car Speakers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bluetooth Car Speakers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bluetooth Car Speakers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alpine Electronics
- Bang & Olufsen
- BOSE
- Blaupunkt
- Boston
- DYNAUDIO
- Focal
- Harman/Kardon
- HiVi
- JL Audio
- JVC
- LG Electronics
- Sony
- Panasonic
