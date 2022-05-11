Refrigerated Snacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refrigerated snacks are defined as those forms of snacks that require refrigeration to keep their food quality intact and expand their shelf life. Such types of snacks are prepared and kept under certain temperature conditions to preserve their overall authenticity and provide convenience in food consumption to the final consumers. The refrigerated form of snacks are cheese-based snacking, yogurt snacks, snack bars, specialty desserts, dips, and spread, among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Snacks in Global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigerated Snacks market was valued at 54980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Baked Goods and Confectionery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigerated Snacks include Mondelez International, Inc., Nestle, S.A., General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Ohi Bar, Pepsico, Conagra Brands, Inc, Mars Incorporated and Danone S.A and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigerated Snacks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Baked Goods and Confectionery

Fruits and Vegetables

Yogurt

Meat Snacks

Sandwich and Savory Snacks

Others

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigerated Snacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigerated Snacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle, S.A.

General Mills Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ohi Bar

Pepsico

Conagra Brands, Inc

Mars Incorporated

Danone S.A

Hormel Foods Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerated Snacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigerated Snacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigerated Snacks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigerated Snacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigerated Snacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigerated Snacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerated Snacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Refrigerated Snacks Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Snacks Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigerated Snacks Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Snacks Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

