Portable Navigation Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Navigation Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Navigation Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Navigation Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sucker Navigators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Navigation Devices include TomTom, Garmin and Magellan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Navigation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sucker Navigators

Folding Navigators

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Commercial Use

Other

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Navigation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Navigation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Navigation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Navigation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TomTom

Garmin

Magellan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Navigation Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Navigation Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Navigation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Navigation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Navigation Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Navigation Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Navigation Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Navigation Devices Companies

