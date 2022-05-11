Respiratory Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Respiratory Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Respiratory Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Respiratory Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Respiratory Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Therapeutic Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Equipment include ResMed, Philips Respironics, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Maquet, CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex, DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical) and Invacare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Respiratory Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Respiratory Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Therapeutic Device

Monitoring Device

Diagnostic Device

Global Respiratory Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Respiratory Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Respiratory Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Respiratory Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Respiratory Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Respiratory Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ResMed

Philips Respironics

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Maquet

CareFusion Corporation

Teleflex

DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical)

Invacare

Drager USA

