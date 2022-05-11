Respiratory Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Respiratory Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Respiratory Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Respiratory Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Respiratory Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Therapeutic Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Equipment include ResMed, Philips Respironics, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Maquet, CareFusion Corporation, Teleflex, DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical) and Invacare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Respiratory Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Respiratory Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Therapeutic Device
- Monitoring Device
- Diagnostic Device
Global Respiratory Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
Global Respiratory Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Respiratory Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Respiratory Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Respiratory Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Respiratory Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Respiratory Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ResMed
- Philips Respironics
- Medtronic
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Maquet
- CareFusion Corporation
- Teleflex
- DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical)
- Invacare
- Drager USA
