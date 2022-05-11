IR Thermopile Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IR Thermopile Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IR Thermopile Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global IR Thermopile Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Through-hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IR Thermopile Sensor include Excelitas, Heimann, Sunshine Technologies Corporation, Melexis, amphenol, TE Connectivity, Oriental System Technology Inc., Semitec and Hamamatsu Photonics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IR Thermopile Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Through-hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor
- SMD Thermopile Infrared Sensor
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Equipment
- Smart Home
- Industrial Control
- Consumer Electronics
- Other
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Excelitas
- Heimann
- Sunshine Technologies Corporation
- Melexis
- amphenol
- TE Connectivity
- Oriental System Technology Inc.
- Semitec
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Nicera
- KODENSHI
- WISEN
- SENBA
- XIAMEN SAN-U Optoelectronic Interconnected Technique CO.,LTD
