IR Thermopile Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IR Thermopile Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IR Thermopile Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global IR Thermopile Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Through-hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IR Thermopile Sensor include Excelitas, Heimann, Sunshine Technologies Corporation, Melexis, amphenol, TE Connectivity, Oriental System Technology Inc., Semitec and Hamamatsu Photonics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IR Thermopile Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Through-hole Thermopile Infrared Sensor

SMD Thermopile Infrared Sensor

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Equipment

Smart Home

Industrial Control

Consumer Electronics

Other

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR Thermopile Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IR Thermopile Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Excelitas

Heimann

Sunshine Technologies Corporation

Melexis

amphenol

TE Connectivity

Oriental System Technology Inc.

Semitec

Hamamatsu Photonics

Nicera

KODENSHI

WISEN

SENBA

XIAMEN SAN-U Optoelectronic Interconnected Technique CO.,LTD

