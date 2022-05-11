Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

At present, there is industrialized production of maleic anhydride (MA) grafted styrene-ethylene/butylene-styrene (SEBS-g-MA), which is able to increase the SEBS polarity by grafting maleic anhydride to improve the compatibility and mechanical strength of the composites formed with inorganic materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS in global, including the following market information:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polystyrene Content10% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS include Ningbo Materchem, Kraton and TSRC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polystyrene Content10%

Polystyrene Content10%

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Adhesives

Engineering Plastics Modification

Others

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Maleic Anhydride Grafted SEBS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ningbo Materchem

Kraton

TSRC

