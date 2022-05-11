Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Wave Ultrasound Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment include GE, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Alpinion Medical Systems, BenQ Medical Technology and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Wave Ultrasound Equipment

Pulsed Wave Ultrasound Equipment

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Alpinion Medical Systems

BenQ Medical Technology

Boston Scientific

Konica Minolta

Samsung Medison

Abbott

