Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Wave Ultrasound Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment include GE, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Alpinion Medical Systems, BenQ Medical Technology and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Continuous Wave Ultrasound Equipment
- Pulsed Wave Ultrasound Equipment
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Diagnostic Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Philips
- Siemens Healthineers
- Hitachi Medical Systems
- Canon Medical Systems
- FUJIFILM SonoSite
- Alpinion Medical Systems
- BenQ Medical Technology
- Boston Scientific
- Konica Minolta
- Samsung Medison
- Abbott
