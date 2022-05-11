Stain Removers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stain Removers in global, including the following market information:
Global Stain Removers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stain Removers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Stain Removers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stain Removers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stain Removers include Unilever group, Kao, P&G, Seventh Generation, Wfk Testgewebe, SC Johnson & Son, Finish, Cascade and The Clorox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stain Removers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Stain Removers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stain Removers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Solid
Global Stain Removers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stain Removers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Apparel
- Carpets
- Appliance
- Pets
- Other
Global Stain Removers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stain Removers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Stain Removers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Stain Removers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Stain Removers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Stain Removers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Unilever group
- Kao
- P&G
- Seventh Generation
- Wfk Testgewebe
- SC Johnson & Son
- Finish
- Cascade
- The Clorox
- Amway
- GreenShield Organic
- Morning Fresh
- Citra Solv
- Mexon
- Evergreen Synergies
- Rx Marine International
- Aaykay Detergents & Chemicals
- Cnnice
- Stainmaster
- OxiClean
- Tide
- Hebei Nalixin Cleaning & Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou Huiji Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Guangzhou Jiejia Fine Chemical Factory
