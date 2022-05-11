Dichroic Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dichroic Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Dichroic Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dichroic Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Dichroic Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dichroic Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermochromic Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dichroic Glass include Saint-Gobain, China National Building Materials Group, CRH, Guardian, PPG, NSG, Cardinal, AGC and PGW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dichroic Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Dichroic Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Dichroic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermochromic Glass
- Electrochromic Glass
- Photochromatic Glass
Global Dichroic Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Dichroic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architecture
- Jewelry and Art
- Other
Global Dichroic Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Dichroic Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dichroic Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dichroic Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dichroic Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Dichroic Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- China National Building Materials Group
- CRH
- Guardian
- PPG
- NSG
- Cardinal
- AGC
- PGW
- Pittsburgh Corning
- Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI)
- JSC Gomelglass
- GlassCell Isofab
- Uusioaines Ltd
- Refaglass
- RiedHammer Gmbh
- EcoStrata Ltd
- GEOCELL Schaumglas
