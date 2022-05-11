Stretching Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stretching Machine targets broader areas of the body including the hips, hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, arms, upper and lower back, plus much more. Ideally it hits every major muscle group with a gentle but effective stretch.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stretching Machines in global, including the following market information:
- Global Stretching Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Stretching Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Stretching Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stretching Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Workout Position Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stretching Machines include Hajex Fitness, HOIST Fitness, LAROQ, Legend Fitness, National Fitness Company, Ntaifitness, Palak Sports, Panatta and Precor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stretching Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stretching Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretching Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Workout Position
- Multiple Workout Position
Global Stretching Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretching Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Gym
- Household
- Rehabilitation Center
- Others
Global Stretching Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretching Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Stretching Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Stretching Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Stretching Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Stretching Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hajex Fitness
- HOIST Fitness
- LAROQ
- Legend Fitness
- National Fitness Company
- Ntaifitness
- Palak Sports
- Panatta
- Precor
- Royal Fitness
- Takiar Gym Industry
- Technogym
- UNIQUE GYM EQUIPMENT
- SHUA Fitness
- Atlantis inc.
- Bajaj Industries
- BFT Fitness
- Bodycraft
- Fitcare India
- Gamma Industries
- Gym80 International GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stretching Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stretching Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stretching Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stretching Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stretching Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stretching Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stretching Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stretching Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stretching Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stretching Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stretching Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stretching Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stretching Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretching Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stretching Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretching Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414