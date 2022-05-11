Technology

2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene in global, including the following market information:

  • Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
  • Global top five 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Purity98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene include S-PCI Inc, Yuhao Chemical, JieJie Group Co and Hangzhou Hairui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Purity98%
  • Purity97%

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Catalyst
  • Organic Synthesis

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
  • Key companies 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • S-PCI Inc
  • Yuhao Chemical
  • JieJie Group Co
  • Hangzhou Hairui

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methyl-4-phenyl-1H-indene Companies

