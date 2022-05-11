Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Triethylenetetramine (TETA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Triethylenetetramine (TETA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Concentration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Triethylenetetramine (TETA) include AkzoNobel, Delamine, Diamines & Chemical Limited, Huntsman, DowDuPont and Tosoh Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Triethylenetetramine (TETA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Concentration
- Medium Concentration
- Low Concentration
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bitumen Chemicals
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Epoxy Curing Agents
- Dye
- Resin
- Others
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Triethylenetetramine (TETA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Triethylenetetramine (TETA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Triethylenetetramine (TETA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Triethylenetetramine (TETA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Triethylenetetramine (TETA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Delamine
- Diamines & Chemical Limited
- Huntsman
- DowDuPont
- Tosoh Corporation
