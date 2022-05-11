Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petrochemical basic raw materials refer to the four basic raw materials commonly used in petrochemicals, including alkynes, olefins, aromatics and synthesis gas. From these basic raw materials, various important organic chemical products and synthetic materials can be prepared

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkynes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials include Sinopec, Total, ChemChina, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Ineos, ExxonMobil Chemical, Reliance Industries, PetroChina and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkynes

Olefin

Aromatics

Syngas

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Manufacturing

Medical

Others

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec

Total

ChemChina

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Ineos

ExxonMobil Chemical

Reliance Industries

PetroChina

Sumitomo Chemical

Braskem

Lotte Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Indorama

SK Innovation

PTT Global Chemical

Westlake Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Basic Raw Materials Players in Global Market

