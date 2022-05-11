Blood Collection Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Collection Supplies in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Collection Supplies companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Collection Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Collection Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Collection Supplies include BD, Terumo, Greiner Bio-One, Medtronic, Sekisui, Sarstedt, FL Medical and Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Collection Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needles

Syringes

Tourniquets

Others

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Others

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Collection Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Collection Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Collection Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Collection Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Terumo

Greiner Bio-One

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL Medical

Fisher Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Collection Supplies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Collection Supplies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Collection Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Collection Supplies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Collection Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Collection Supplies Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Collection Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Collection Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Collection Supplies Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Collection Supplies Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Collection Supplies Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Collection Supplies

