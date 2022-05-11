Blood Collection Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Collection Supplies in global, including the following market information:
- Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Blood Collection Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Collection Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Blood Collection Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Blood Collection Supplies include BD, Terumo, Greiner Bio-One, Medtronic, Sekisui, Sarstedt, FL Medical and Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Blood Collection Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Blood Collection Tubes
- Blood Collection Needles
- Syringes
- Tourniquets
- Others
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinic
- Others
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Blood Collection Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Blood Collection Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Blood Collection Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Blood Collection Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD
- Terumo
- Greiner Bio-One
- Medtronic
- Sekisui
- Sarstedt
- FL Medical
- Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blood Collection Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blood Collection Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blood Collection Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blood Collection Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blood Collection Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blood Collection Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blood Collection Supplies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blood Collection Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Collection Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Collection Supplies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Collection Supplies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Collection Supplies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Collection Supplies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Blood Collection Supplies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Blood Collection Supplies Market Research Report 2021
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025