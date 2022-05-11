ZigBee Enabled Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ZigBee Enabled Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ZigBee Enabled Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global ZigBee Enabled Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Chip Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ZigBee Enabled Devices include Atmel, GreenPeak, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ZigBee Enabled Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Chip Solutions

Transceivers

Modules

Microcontrollers

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Metering

Lighting

Door Locks

Home Gateways

Other

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ZigBee Enabled Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ZigBee Enabled Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ZigBee Enabled Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ZigBee Enabled Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atmel

GreenPeak

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ZigBee Enabled Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ZigBee Enabled Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ZigBee Enabled Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZigBee Enabled Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZigBee Enabled Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

