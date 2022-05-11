Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Active Air Monitoring System in global, including the following market information:

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Microbial Active Air Monitoring System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Microbial Air Sampler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Active Air Monitoring System include MBV AG, Sartorius, Particle Measuring Systems, VWR, LightHouse, bioMerieux, Sarstedt, Bertin Technologies and Climet Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Active Air Monitoring System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Hospital & Clinic

Others

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbial Active Air Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbial Active Air Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microbial Active Air Monitoring System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Microbial Active Air Monitoring System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MBV AG

Sartorius

Particle Measuring Systems

VWR

LightHouse

bioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Climet Instruments

Orum International

IUL

Aquqria srl

Qingdao Junray

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Emtek

Tianjin Hengao

Beijing Jiance

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Active Air Monitoring System Product Type

