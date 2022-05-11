Vanadium Slag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vanadium slag refers to slag containing vanadium oxide obtained by oxidizing and blowing vanadium-containing molten iron in the process of extracting vanadium or obtained by wet-method extracting vanadium from vanadium-containing iron concentrate. It is the raw material for smelting and preparing vanadium alloys and metallic vanadium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vanadium Slag in global, including the following market information:

Global Vanadium Slag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vanadium Slag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Vanadium Slag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vanadium Slag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vanadium Slag 11 (V2O510.0%12.0%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vanadium Slag include EVRAZ KGOK, Pangang Group, China VTM Mining Co, Synergy Group, Beijing Jianlong, Atlantic Ltd, AMG Vanadium, Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Limited and HBIS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vanadium Slag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vanadium Slag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Vanadium Slag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vanadium Slag 11 (V2O510.0%12.0%)

Vanadium Slag 13 (V2O512.0%14.0%)

Vanadium Slag 15 (V2O514.0%16.0%)

Vanadium Slag 17 (V2O516.0%18.0%)

Vanadium Slag 19 (V2O518.0%20.0%)

Vanadium Slag 21 (V2O5>20.0%)

Global Vanadium Slag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Vanadium Slag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel

Aerospace

Chemical

Others

Global Vanadium Slag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Vanadium Slag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vanadium Slag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vanadium Slag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vanadium Slag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Vanadium Slag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EVRAZ KGOK

Pangang Group

China VTM Mining Co

Synergy Group

Beijing Jianlong

Atlantic Ltd

AMG Vanadium

Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Limited

HBIS

Largo Resources

Bushveld Minerals

VanadiumCorp

Australian Vanadium

XINING SPECIAL STEEL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vanadium Slag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vanadium Slag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vanadium Slag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vanadium Slag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vanadium Slag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vanadium Slag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vanadium Slag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vanadium Slag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vanadium Slag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vanadium Slag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vanadium Slag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vanadium Slag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vanadium Slag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanadium Slag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vanadium Slag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanadium Slag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vanadium Slag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Vanadium Slag 11 (V2O510.0%?12.0%)

