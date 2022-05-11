QLED Televisions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode. In non-geek-speak, that means a QLED TV is just like a regularLED TV, except it uses tiny nanoparticles called quantum dots to super-charge its brightness and color.
This report contains market size and forecasts of QLED Televisions in global, including the following market information:
Global QLED Televisions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global QLED Televisions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five QLED Televisions companies in 2021 (%)
The global QLED Televisions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
45 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of QLED Televisions include Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Philips, Panasonic, Haier, Sharp Corporation and MI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the QLED Televisions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global QLED Televisions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 45 Inches
- 50 Inches
- 55 Inches
- 60 Inches
- 65 Inches
- Others
Global QLED Televisions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Global QLED Televisions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies QLED Televisions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies QLED Televisions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies QLED Televisions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies QLED Televisions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Samsung
- LG
- Sony
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Panasonic
- Haier
- Sharp Corporation
- MI
- Vizio
- Hisense
- TCL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 QLED Televisions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global QLED Televisions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global QLED Televisions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global QLED Televisions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global QLED Televisions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global QLED Televisions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top QLED Televisions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global QLED Televisions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global QLED Televisions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global QLED Televisions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global QLED Televisions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 QLED Televisions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers QLED Televisions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 QLED Televisions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 QLED Televisions Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 QLED Televisions Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global QLED Televisions Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
