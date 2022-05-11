QLED Televisions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode. In non-geek-speak, that means a QLED TV is just like a regularLED TV, except it uses tiny nanoparticles called quantum dots to super-charge its brightness and color.

This report contains market size and forecasts of QLED Televisions in global, including the following market information:

Global QLED Televisions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global QLED Televisions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five QLED Televisions companies in 2021 (%)

The global QLED Televisions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

45 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of QLED Televisions include Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Philips, Panasonic, Haier, Sharp Corporation and MI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the QLED Televisions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global QLED Televisions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

45 Inches

50 Inches

55 Inches

60 Inches

65 Inches

Others

Global QLED Televisions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global QLED Televisions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global QLED Televisions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies QLED Televisions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies QLED Televisions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies QLED Televisions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies QLED Televisions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

LG

Sony

Toshiba

Philips

Panasonic

Haier

Sharp Corporation

MI

Vizio

Hisense

TCL

