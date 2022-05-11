Solar Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Lights in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solar Lights companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Lights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Home Lights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Lights include Philips Lighting, Gama Sonic, Tesco, Brinkman, Westinghouse, Coleman Cable, XEPA, Nature Power and Eglo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Home Lights

Signal Lights

Lawn Lights

Landscape Lights

Logo Lights

Street Lights

Insect Lights

Global Solar Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roadway

Area Lighting

Home Lighting

Others

Global Solar Lights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solar Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Lighting

Gama Sonic

Tesco

Brinkman

Westinghouse

Coleman Cable

XEPA

Nature Power

Eglo

D.light

Nokero

Risen

Himin Solar

Shenzhen Jiawei Solar Lighting

Sunny Solar Technology

Nbsolar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Lights Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Lights Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Lights Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Lights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Lights Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Lights Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Lights Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Lights Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Lights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Lights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Lights Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Lights Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Lights Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Lights Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Lights Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Home Lights

4.1.3 Signal Lights

