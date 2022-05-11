PCR Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PCR Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global PCR Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PCR Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PCR Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global PCR Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Real Time PCR Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PCR Equipment include Thermo Fisher, Roche, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad, Agilent, Analytik Jena, Bioer, Esco and ELITech Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PCR Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global PCR Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PCR Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Real Time PCR Equipment
- Standard PCR Equipment
- Digital PCR Equipment
- Others
Global PCR Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PCR Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Labortaries
- Hospitals
- Others
Global PCR Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PCR Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PCR Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PCR Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PCR Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies PCR Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher
- Roche
- QIAGEN
- Bio-Rad
- Agilent
- Analytik Jena
- Bioer
- Esco
- ELITech Group
