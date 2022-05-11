Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- FTTH/O Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment include Alcatel-Lucent, FiberHome, Fujitsu, Cisco, DASAN and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- FTTH/O
- FTTB+LAN
- FTTB+DSL
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Use
- Commercial Use
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alcatel-Lucent
- FiberHome
- Fujitsu
- Cisco
- DASAN
- Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
