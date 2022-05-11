Anticorrosion Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-corrosion material is a kind of material that inhibits the chemical corrosion and electrochemical corrosion of the anti-corrosion object.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anticorrosion Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anticorrosion Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anticorrosion Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
- Global top five Anticorrosion Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anticorrosion Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anticorrosion Material include Dow, 3M, LyondellBasell, Sherwin Williams, Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical, Celanese Corporation and Huntsman Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anticorrosion Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anticorrosion Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Anticorrosion Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Paint
- Inorganic Coating
- FRP
- Rubber Products
- Inorganic Sheet
- Others
Global Anticorrosion Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Anticorrosion Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Sector
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Others
Global Anticorrosion Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Anticorrosion Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anticorrosion Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anticorrosion Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anticorrosion Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
- Key companies Anticorrosion Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- 3M
- LyondellBasell
- Sherwin Williams
- Evonik Industries
- PPG Industries
- Eastman Chemical
- Celanese Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Axalta
- Nippon Paint Holdings
- BASF
- Asian
- Oriental Yuhong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anticorrosion Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anticorrosion Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anticorrosion Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anticorrosion Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anticorrosion Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anticorrosion Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anticorrosion Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anticorrosion Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anticorrosion Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anticorrosion Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anticorrosion Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anticorrosion Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anticorrosion Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosion Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anticorrosion Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosion Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/