Rare Earth Stabilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rare earth stabilizer is synthesized from the carboxylate or fatty acid salt of the rare earth element as the main component. It contains an appropriate amount of rare earth metal components. It can not only replace toxic stabilizers such as lead, cadmium salts and organotin, but also has very good thermal stability, light stability, transparency and coloring power. The appearance is white or light yellow powder, flake, and liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Stabilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rare Earth Stabilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Stabilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Weak Acid Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Stabilizer include SONGWON, Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Akcros Chemicals, Reagens SPA, Baerlocher, Italmatch, Hongdaxingye Group, WINNER and Northern Rare Earth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Stabilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Weak Acid Salt

Inorganic Salt

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Sector

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Stabilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Stabilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Earth Stabilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rare Earth Stabilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SONGWON

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

Akcros Chemicals

Reagens SPA

Baerlocher

Italmatch

Hongdaxingye Group

WINNER

Northern Rare Earth

Eco-Elion

Xianghuan Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Stabilizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Stabilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Stabilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Stabilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Stabilizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Earth Stabilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Stabilizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

