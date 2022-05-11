Hot Air Dryers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Air Dryers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hot Air Dryers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hot Air Dryers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hot Air Dryers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Air Dryers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Low Pressure Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Hot Air Dryers include Plastics Technology, Moretto SPA, AB Systems and Novatec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Hot Air Dryers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Air Dryers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Dryers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Pressure Type
- Medium Pressure Type
- High Pressure Type
Global Hot Air Dryers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Dryers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Other
Global Hot Air Dryers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hot Air Dryers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hot Air Dryers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hot Air Dryers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hot Air Dryers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Plastics Technology
- Moretto SPA
- AB Systems
- Novatec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Air Dryers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Air Dryers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Air Dryers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Air Dryers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Air Dryers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Air Dryers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Air Dryers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Air Dryers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Air Dryers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Air Dryers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Air Dryers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Air Dryers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Air Dryers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Dryers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Air Dryers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Dryers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Air Dryers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Low Pressure Type
