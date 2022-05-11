Salt Water Softeners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Salt-based water softeners are equipped with polymer resin beds. This is what attracts hard water minerals and replaces them with sodium ions. It is this removal of magnesium (Mg2+) and calcium (Ca2+) is what is known as water softening. A process known as backwashing involves the filtering of the water.

The resin bed comes to play again during a phase known as regeneration. When sodium is introduced into the softening system, the displacement of calcium and magnesium is initiated. These hard water minerals now trapped in the resin bed are replaced by positively charged sodium ions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Salt Water Softeners in global, including the following market information:

Global Salt Water Softeners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Salt Water Softeners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Salt Water Softeners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Salt Water Softeners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Salt Water Softeners include SoftPro, SpringWell, Fleck, Pelican, EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier(GE) and Whirlpool Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Salt Water Softeners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Salt Water Softeners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-tank

Dual-tank

Global Salt Water Softeners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Salt Water Softeners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Salt Water Softeners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Salt Water Softeners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Salt Water Softeners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Salt Water Softeners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SoftPro

SpringWell

Fleck

Pelican

EcoWater Systems

Culligan

BWT AG

Haier(GE)

Whirlpool Corporation

3M

A.O. Smith

Kinetico

Coway

Canature Environmental Products

Harvey Water Softeners

Kenmore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Salt Water Softeners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Salt Water Softeners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Salt Water Softeners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Salt Water Softeners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Salt Water Softeners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Salt Water Softeners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Salt Water Softeners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Salt Water Softeners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Salt Water Softeners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Salt Water Softeners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Salt Water Softeners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Salt Water Softeners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Salt Water Softeners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salt Water Softeners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Salt Water Softeners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salt Water Softeners Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

