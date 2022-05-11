Salt Water Softeners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Salt-based water softeners are equipped with polymer resin beds. This is what attracts hard water minerals and replaces them with sodium ions. It is this removal of magnesium (Mg2+) and calcium (Ca2+) is what is known as water softening. A process known as backwashing involves the filtering of the water.
The resin bed comes to play again during a phase known as regeneration. When sodium is introduced into the softening system, the displacement of calcium and magnesium is initiated. These hard water minerals now trapped in the resin bed are replaced by positively charged sodium ions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Salt Water Softeners in global, including the following market information:
Global Salt Water Softeners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Salt Water Softeners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Salt Water Softeners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Salt Water Softeners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Salt Water Softeners include SoftPro, SpringWell, Fleck, Pelican, EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier(GE) and Whirlpool Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Salt Water Softeners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Salt Water Softeners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-tank
- Dual-tank
Global Salt Water Softeners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Salt Water Softeners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salt Water Softeners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Salt Water Softeners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Salt Water Softeners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Salt Water Softeners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Salt Water Softeners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SoftPro
- SpringWell
- Fleck
- Pelican
- EcoWater Systems
- Culligan
- BWT AG
- Haier(GE)
- Whirlpool Corporation
- 3M
- A.O. Smith
- Kinetico
- Coway
- Canature Environmental Products
- Harvey Water Softeners
- Kenmore
