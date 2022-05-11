Antimony Glycolate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene glycol antimony is obtained by using metal antimony as the sacrificial anode, inert material as the cathode, and using the ethylene glycol solution containing electrolyte as the electrolyte. Antimony reacts with ethylene glycol and is obtained after separation, washing and drying.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimony Glycolate in global, including the following market information:

Global Antimony Glycolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antimony Glycolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Antimony Glycolate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antimony Glycolate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

55% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antimony Glycolate include Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, American Elements, Changzhou Zijiang Chemical, Yexing Antimony Industry, Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst, Luoyang Hai Hui New Material, Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry and Hunan Gold Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antimony Glycolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antimony Glycolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antimony Glycolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

55% Purity

57% Purity

Others

Global Antimony Glycolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antimony Glycolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catalyst

Flame Retardant

Others

Global Antimony Glycolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Antimony Glycolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antimony Glycolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antimony Glycolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antimony Glycolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Antimony Glycolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation

American Elements

Changzhou Zijiang Chemical

Yexing Antimony Industry

Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst

Luoyang Hai Hui New Material

Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry

Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry

Hunan Gold Corporation

Guangxi Huayuan Metal Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antimony Glycolate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antimony Glycolate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antimony Glycolate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antimony Glycolate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antimony Glycolate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antimony Glycolate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antimony Glycolate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antimony Glycolate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antimony Glycolate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antimony Glycolate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antimony Glycolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimony Glycolate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antimony Glycolate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimony Glycolate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimony Glycolate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimony Glycolate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

