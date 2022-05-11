Dichlorodiisopropylether Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dichloroisopropyl ether is a low-toxic nematicide. Crude oil is a light yellow liquid with a special pungent odor. The content of active ingredients is above 98%; the density is 1.1135/20°C, the boiling point is 187°C (101.3kPa), the flash point is 87°C, and the vapor pressure is 74.6Pa/ At 20°C, it can dissolve 0.17% in water and soluble in organic solvents. Stable to heat, light and water. It is moderately irritating to the eyes and mildly irritating to the skin. It has no carcinogenic, teratogenic, or mutagenic effects on animals within the test dose. Low toxicity to fish.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dichlorodiisopropylether in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Dichlorodiisopropylether companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dichlorodiisopropylether market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
240 Mg/Kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dichlorodiisopropylether include BASF, Mitsubishi, LyondellBasell, Seqens, TKM Pharma, Ineos, Sasol, Dor Group and Dow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dichlorodiisopropylether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 240 Mg/Kg
- 296 Mg/Kg
- Others
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paint Remover
- Detergent
- Extracting Agent
- Insecticide
- Others
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dichlorodiisopropylether revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dichlorodiisopropylether revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dichlorodiisopropylether sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Dichlorodiisopropylether sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Mitsubishi
- LyondellBasell
- Seqens
- TKM Pharma
- Ineos
- Sasol
- Dor Group
- Dow
- Befar Group
- INNO PHARMCHEM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dichlorodiisopropylether Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dichlorodiisopropylether Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dichlorodiisopropylether Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dichlorodiisopropylether Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichlorodiisopropylether Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dichlorodiisopropylether Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichlorodiisopropylether Companies
