Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RFID Reader Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System include Honeywell, Datalogic, Zebra, Impinj, Fieg Electronics, Unitech, ThingMagic, TSL and Alien Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- RFID Reader
- RFID Tag
- Data Management System
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- Datalogic
- Zebra
- Impinj
- Fieg Electronics
- Unitech
- ThingMagic
- TSL
- Alien Technology
- Mojix
- AWID
- Cipher Lab
- Invengo Technology
- Sense Technology
- Chafon group
- CSL
- Chinareader
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414