Normal Phase Columns Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Normal Phase Columns in global, including the following market information:

Global Normal Phase Columns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Normal Phase Columns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Normal Phase Columns companies in 2021 (%)

The global Normal Phase Columns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Empty Columns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Normal Phase Columns include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, Sigma-Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Ge Healthcare and Bio-rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Normal Phase Columns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Normal Phase Columns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Normal Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Empty Columns
  • Pre-packed Columns
  • Others

Global Normal Phase Columns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Normal Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Academics
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Global Normal Phase Columns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Normal Phase Columns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Normal Phase Columns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Normal Phase Columns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Normal Phase Columns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Normal Phase Columns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Waters
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Merck Millipore
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Bio-rad Laboratories

