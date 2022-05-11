Technology

Bulk Material Stackers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A stacker is a large machine used in bulk material handling. Its function is to pile bulk material such as limestone and ores on to a stockpile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk Material Stackers in global, including the following market information:

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bulk Material Stackers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bulk Material Stackers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bucket Stackers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bulk Material Stackers include Tidfore, FLSmidth, Dalian Huarui, Dalian SDA Heavy Industries, Metso Outotec, Changzhong Machinery, Thyssenkrupp, Nantong Rainbow Heavy Machineries and MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bulk Material Stackers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Bulk Material Stackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Bucket Stackers
  • Circular Stackers
  • Longitudinal Stackers

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Mining
  • Cement
  • Chemical
  • Ports and Terminals
  • Construction
  • Others

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bulk Material Stackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Bulk Material Stackers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Bulk Material Stackers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Bulk Material Stackers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Bulk Material Stackers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Tidfore
  • FLSmidth
  • Dalian Huarui
  • Dalian SDA Heavy Industries
  • Metso Outotec
  • Changzhong Machinery
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Nantong Rainbow Heavy Machineries
  • MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY
  • TAKRAF GmbH
  • NHI
  • Bruks Siwertell
  • ANDRITZ
  • NRW Civil & Mining
  • Wuxi Zhongji
  • Beumer
  • Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries

