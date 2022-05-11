Technology

HPLC Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HPLC Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global HPLC Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HPLC Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five HPLC Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global HPLC Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard HPLC Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HPLC Pumps include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Shimadzu, Asynt, Waters, KNAUER, JASCO, Sykam and Gilson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HPLC Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global HPLC Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global HPLC Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Standard HPLC Pump
  • UHPLC Pump

Global HPLC Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global HPLC Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Academics
  • Food & Beverage
  • Hospitals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Global HPLC Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global HPLC Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies HPLC Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies HPLC Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies HPLC Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies HPLC Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent
  • Shimadzu
  • Asynt
  • Waters
  • KNAUER
  • JASCO
  • Sykam
  • Gilson
  • Asynt
  • KNAUER
  • iChrom
  • LABOMATIC

