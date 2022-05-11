Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial grade propylene glycol is prepared by direct hydration of propylene oxide and water at 150-160°C and 0.78-0.98MPa pressure. The reaction product is evaporated and rectified to obtain the finished product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrolein Hydration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol include Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chemical and SK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrolein Hydration
- Hydrogenation
- Ethylene Oxide Hydroxyl Method
- Others
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Antifreeze
- Coating
- Cosmetic
- Others
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- Lyondell Basell
- Huntsman
- ADM
- INEOS
- BASF
- Repsol
- Sumitomo Chemical
- SK
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
- CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited
- Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry
- Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science&Technology
- Daze Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
