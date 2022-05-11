Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial grade propylene glycol is prepared by direct hydration of propylene oxide and water at 150-160°C and 0.78-0.98MPa pressure. The reaction product is evaporated and rectified to obtain the finished product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149206/global-industrial-grade-propylene-glycol-forecast-market-2022-2028-329

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrolein Hydration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol include Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chemical and SK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrolein Hydration

Hydrogenation

Ethylene Oxide Hydroxyl Method

Others

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Antifreeze

Coating

Cosmetic

Others

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical

SK

Royal Dutch Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited

Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science&Technology

Daze Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149206/global-industrial-grade-propylene-glycol-forecast-market-2022-2028-329

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/